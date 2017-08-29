A Strategy for a New World Order Disintegrating

On today’s episode of Double Down, hosts Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are joined by Egon von Greyerz of GoldSwitzerland.com to discuss the latest in the gold market.

Billionaire hedge fund investor, Ray Dalio, advises everyone buy gold. Fast. Why? Because the global order is disintegrating and a new world order is emerging. What does it mean to the global economy and financial system as the empire of debt collapses? Egon von Greyerz of GoldSwitzerland.com agrees with Dalio that investors should be seeking safe harbour in gold, but what are the other economic fallouts of a crumbling empire? Von Greyerz says transitions of power are never orderly and neither is gold’s ascent, but rise it will.

