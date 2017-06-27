Slumlords and the Rentier Economy

Following the subprime mortgage inspired a global financial crisis of 2008, hundreds of thousands of homeowners in the US were foreclosed upon. Into this banker caused financial disaster came the very same bankers to the ‘rescue’ as private equity were handed lucrative government-backed defaulted on mortgages for pennies on the dollar. And so billionaire bankers became the largest private landlords in America. Randy Voller imagines what might have been had President Barack Obama chose not to reward bankers but help homeowners instead. The economy would, indeed, have looked a whole lot sunnier.

