Mafia-ocracy Rules Finance

As HSBC faces yet another batch of lawsuits for historic forex manipulation allegations, Double Down asks, director of All the Plenary's Men, whether or not banks are actually immune to criminal charges. Titus explains that it is the FSB — the Financial Stability Board, that is — which grants them the powers of the sovereign whereby they can't be prosecuted for claims of "too big to fail" systemic importance. He walks Double Down through the case of HSBC's "deal" with the US Department of Justice for their crimes of laundering money for drug cartels and terrorists and what the deal means for our financial system.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!