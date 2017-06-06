Trump Rally Wishes Really are Knishes

There’s an old saying on Max Keiser’s Wall Street that goes, ‘If wishes were knishes, we’d all be fat.” This could explain why so many who tune into American junk cable news find all their fantasies confirmed (ie their wishes granted), and then their brain fat with conspiracy theory and false info. Donald Trump’s opponents in the media and politics, for example, can’t stop themselves from sharing fake news. And it is perhaps this bias which caused them to miss one of the greatest stock market rallies in history. Gerald Celente joins Double Down to tell us how pundits got it so wrong and how much further this rally may go.

