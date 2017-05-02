The Only Anarchist Revolution in History

As Brooklyn hipsters descend on Rojava to take part in a socialism-rooted, communal and ideological movement, Amir Taaki tells Double Down this is actually the first anarchist revolution in human history. Not only is the economy completely decentralized, but Amir recounts his time in the region as being one rich in cultural and communal experiences. They also discuss the future of the UK economy where consumption and debt are the only two hopes on offer. But to what end?

