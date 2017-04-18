Apocalypse Now for GDP?

Is the economy growing robustly or slowing rapidly? Hard to tell if you look at some of the official forecasts. If you look at the actual data, on the other hand, it looks like the economy is actually coming to a standstill.

Mish Shedlock tells Double Down he doesn't expect the Federal Reserve Bank will be able to raise rates or sell assets into a shrinking economy. Will war on multiple fronts be the GDP-boosting answer policymakers are looking for? Is unemployment shrinking as fast as those not in employment is gaining? And will consumers be able to save the day? These questions and more are answered by our guest on Double Down.

