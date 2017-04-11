Dollar Chasers in the Coming Age of Gold

As Tomahawk missiles rain down on Syria and a Navy strike group surround North Korea, is now the time to buy gold? Mike Maloney of GoldSilver.com says it's always a good time to own some precious metals, especially before World War III starts. They discuss whether or not the Federal Reserve Bank will ever actually be able to offload its $4.5 trillion balance sheet or will more war be the only answer available?

