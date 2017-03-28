Trump Pulls the Plug on Ryancare

President Donald Trump pulled the plug on the AHCA — aka ‘Ryancare — the latest ‘healthcare’ bill for the US citizen saddled by the most expensive medical care in the world and yet with the worst of all possible health outcomes. When will Americans finally decide that enough is enough on paying two to three times as much as most Europeans do for better results. Double Down talks to author and blogger, Ellen Brown, who insists single payer for catastrophic care could be the answer Americans are looking for.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!