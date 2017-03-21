The $4.5 Trillion Elephant in the Room

The Federal Reserve Bank raised interest rates by 0.25%. This despite an economy that some data is suggesting is slowing rapidly. And what will the Fed do about its $4.5 trillion balance sheet? How high will interest rates go if they do sell these assets? Are precious metals set to move higher? Double Down gets answers to these questions from precious metals expert, David Morgan of the Morgan Report.

