Do Robots Dream of Human Butlers?

It's predicted that robot labor will take up to as much as 50% of all jobs worldwide in the near future. Some, like Bill Gates, are proposing we tax robots. Is the 'single tax' the better option? Double Down talks to, who last year toured the UK with his one-man show, "Let's Talk About Tax," to find out whether a land value style tax might get rid of all other taxes in these days when technology is rapidly disrupting the workforce. Part of the problem of taxing robots is determining what exactly is a robot? Is it the algorithm that trades stocks all day? The bot that writes press releases? The software operating a self-driving car?

