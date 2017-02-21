Narcissus Peers Into the Swamp

As markets in the US continue to hit new all-time highs, Donald Trump sees his own reflection in those ever-rising prices. Double Down talks to market analyst, Karl Denninger of Market-Ticker.org to discuss whether or not markets are euphoric simply because of Trump's tax promises and whether or not Trump will see his own reflection when markets inevitably come crashing back down to earth. They also discuss the role of the ultimate form of corporate narcissism in the share buyback frenzy and any role this may be playing in the current rally.

