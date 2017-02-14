HBOS: A Faustus for Our Times

Over the course of a few years, HBOS banker, Lynden Scourfield, with the help of ‘turnaround’ expert, David Mills, smashed and grabbed hundreds of millions of pounds worth of assets from otherwise viable businesses in the United Kingdom. So a court found when they sentenced the men to decades behind bars. Together the gang of men and one woman shook down companies as personal ATMs in order to finance a life of debauchery in coastal Spain. Double Down talks to Ian Fraser, author of Shredded: Inside RBS: The Bank that Broke Britain, about his role in uncovering this massive crime and why it is that no regulators, politicians or the Serious Fraud Office were interested in the then alleged fraud when they were made aware of it. Today the HBOS gang have been jailed, but will the victims ever receive compensation?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!