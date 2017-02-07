Voters Keep Making the 'Wrong' Choices. Who is to Blame?

Voters appear to be making yet more ‘wrong choices’ in the upcoming Dutch election. Is ‘fake news’ to blame? Or is the absence of economic issues on many mainstream political platforms to blame? What about the fact that corporate media continues to say the economy is doing great, when many at the bottom of the income scale don’t observe this in their daily lives? Double Down talks to Ancilla van de Leest for her take on how it is even remotely possible that a ‘fringe’ right wing politician/troll is able to command the lead in most major polls in Holland and whether or not more media attention to a broader range of economic issues might halt the rise of the far right.

