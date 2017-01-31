Who Will Pay for Trump's *Bleeping* Wall?

President Trump’s first one hundred hours has seen the US-Mexico relationship torn asunder. Using executive orders, Trump has called for the NAFTA trade deal to be renegotiated and for his long-promised wall to be built on the border with Mexico. Will Mexico pay for it? Double Down talks to law professor, John M. Ackerman, for his take on how Mexico will respond — and it involves NOT paying for that bleeping wall! They talk boycotts, trade deals and US-Mexico relations.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!