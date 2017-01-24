Trump's Words Matter: Dollar 'Too Strong'

Presidents of the United States normally avoid discussing the dollar. Not Donald Trump. He says the dollar is ‘too strong.’ Will these remarkable two words usher in a new bull market in gold? Double Down talks to Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com for his take on the gold market in the era of Trump. Whilst Hemke says the price of gold or silver is usually set in the derivatives market, could an out of the ordinary presidency restore pricing power to the physical market?

