Losers and Neo-McCarthyites

What do neoliberal policies and ‘Harvard boys’ have to do with Cold War 2.0? Quite a lot says JP Sottile of Newsvandal.com, who agrees with Professor Stephen F Cohen that the neo-McCarthyism began in the days of Yeltsin when Harvard economists brought oligarchs and harsh austerity which devastated the Russian economy. They discuss where this hysteria is leading and what… solar energy has to do with the final outcome.

