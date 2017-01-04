Meme Wars, #FakeNews and the King of Pundits

Meme wars and fake news were the big topic of 2016, what does this mean for the ‘alt media’ in 2017? Adam Curry tells Double Down that he believes there will be a crackdown on media outside the mainstream corporate providers. If this is true, then what does it mean for independent media broadcasters and bloggers? Will podcasters be required to get a license? Will alternative opinion sites be labelled 'fake news' by Google? They also discuss Donald Trump as the world’s number one Twitter-based pundit.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!