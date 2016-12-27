As Cuba has offered to pay its $270 million debts to the Czech Republic in rum. Jim Rickards, author of The Road to Ruin and Currency Wars, suggests this is a sign of things to come as nations seek hard currency, like gold. Rickards points out that what he calls 'the Axis of Gold' — Russia, China and Iran — are able to navigate a US dollar dominated financial system by trading with with world’s oldest money — gold. They also discuss Trump's economic team and how they might alter long-standing China and dollar policy.

