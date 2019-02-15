Russia's 'Great Society'; Polish-Norwegian Diplomat Tiff; Haftar in S. Libya

The Russian government will begin implementing President Putin’s “May Decrees” from last year as the state seeks to make progress on the national development program known as the “Great Society”.

This week's program begins by explaining why Saudi Arabia wants to specifically court Russian and Chinese tourists. Then it moves along to discuss the reason why the new Salvadoran president wants to reassess relations with China. After that, the next topic is the Libyan National Army's surprisingly successful southern campaign. Once that's done, the show switches to talking about the tit-for-tat expulsion of the Polish and Norwegian consuls. And finally, our top story of the week is President Putin's "Great Society" program.

