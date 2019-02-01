Anti-Venezuelan Sanctions; Iran vs Israel; RuPak Coop in Afghanistan

The US’ sanctions against Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil firm are intended to reroute upwards of $7 billion to Juan Guaido’s “government-in-waiting” so as to allow it to more easily fund military defections and Color Revolutionary violence as it approaches the climax of its regime change campaign.

This week's program begins by celebrating the signing of Saudi Arabia's first Vision 2030 deals. Then it transitions to discussing the role that Huawei plays in the "tech arms race" between the US and China. After that, the next topic is the visit that Russia's Special Representative for Afghanistan paid to Pakistan as the two Great Powers coordinate their strategies in response to the US' potentially impending withdrawal from region. Once that's done, the show moves along to talking about the geopolitical consequences of Iran promising to "remove the Zionist regime from the political map". And finally, our top story of the week is the regime change motivations behind the US' anti-Venezuelan sanctions.

