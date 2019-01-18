“Brave New (Saudi-)Canadian”; Assassination in Poland; Is Pakistan a US Ally?

Canada’s welcoming of Rahaf al-Qunun as a “brave new (Saudi-)Canadian” controversially sets the precedent that renouncing Islam and claiming to be a victim of domestic violence can potentially get anyone refugee status.

This week's program begins by explaining the post-electoral confusion in the Congo. Then it moves along to discussing the "little gift" that Bolsonaro gave to Salvini with Bolivia's help. After that, an analysis follows about the proposed bill in Congress to terminate Pakistan's status as a "major non-NATO ally". Next, the show covers the assassination of a popular opposition mayor in Poland by a mentally ill criminal and the ways in which some forces are trying to exploit his murder for political purposes. And finally, our top story of the week is Canada welcoming Rahaf al-Qunun as a "brave new (Saudi-)Canadian" and setting the precedent that renouncing Islam and claiming to be a victim of domestic violence can potentially get anyone refugee status in the country.

