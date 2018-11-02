Will Trump Invade Mexico?; Trudeau Welcomes “White Helmets”; Yemen Peace Plan

Trump ordered up to 15,000 US troops to the Mexican border in response to the approaching caravan, with some fearing that he intends to take kinetic action against it.

This week's program begins by analyzing the outcome of the Indian Prime Minister's very productive visit to Japan earlier this week, which came at a sensitive time where both Asian Great Powers are trying to delicately "balance" between the US and China. Then the show switches around to discussing Russia's dispatch of financial advisors to Venezuela upon Caracas' request. After that, the next topic is the US proposing that a UN-brokered Yemeni peace process begin by December. Once that's done, the show moves along to pointing out the hypocrisy of Trudeau's liberal government accepting over 100 so-called "White Helmets" from Syria. And finally, our top story of the week is Trump ordering up to 15,000 US troops to the Mexican border in response to the approaching caravan, with some fearing that he intends to take kinetic action against it.

