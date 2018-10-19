Hezbollah & The Cartels, Migrant Caravan 2.0, Harvard Anti-Asian Racism

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ creation of an elite task force for investigating Mexican drug cartel and Hezbollah activity in America follows through on Trump’s campaign promise to target these groups.

This week's show starts off by addressing the speculation that Trump's North Korean policy is unravelling before his very eyes. Then it talks about why US National Security Advisor John Bolton is traveling to the Caucasus and Russia this weekend. After that, the next topic that we tackle is the lawsuit against Harvard for allegedly discriminating against Asians as part of its "affirmative action" policy. Once that's done, we take a look at the new migrant caravan that's creeping up from Central America to the US border. And finally, our top story of the week is how US Attorney General Jeff Sessions created an elite task force for specifically investigating Mexican drug cartel and Hezbollah activity in America.

