Khuzestan Carnage, Maldives Electoral Upset, Trump’s Sahara Wall Suggestion

Last weekend’s high-profile terrorist attack in the Iranian province of Khuzestan was carried out in order to exacerbate identity difference within the country as part of the foreign-backed Hybrid War against it.

We start off this week's program by talking about the implications of PayPal jumping on the Big Tech bandwagon and terminating Infowars' account. Then we discuss the importance of Ugandan opposition icon Bobi Wine returning home after receiving treatment in the US for injuries that he claims were inflicted during his arrest last month for treason. After that, we take a look at why Trump's supposed suggestion to Spain that it builds a wall across the Sahara desert to keep out migrants might have been an imaginative way to raise awareness about a "politically incorrect" problem. Once that's done, the next topic that's tackled is the opposition's surprise win in the Maldives' presidential elections last weekend. And finally, our top story of the week is the reason why the Iranian province of Khuzestan was targeted by terrorists.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com