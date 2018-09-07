Zakharchenko's Assassination, US-Pakistani Aid Drama, Russia & Eritrea

The terrorist assassination of the President of the Donetsk People’s Republic shows that the shadow war between Kiev and its separatist provinces is still in full swing despite a relative lull in conventional hostilities.

We begin this week's program by explaining what Polish "gray cardinal" Jaroslaw Kaczynski had in mind when he warned that his country could be infected by the EU's "social diseases". Then we explain the far-reaching implications of the scandalous report alleging that US intelligence agents unsuccessfully tried to "flip" the famous Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska. After that, we take a look at how Russia's planned logistics center in Eritrea will advance its geostrategic interests in the Horn of Africa. Once that's done, our penultimate topic is the significance of the US military suspending $300 million in aid to Pakistan. And finally, our top story of the week is the impact that the terrorist assassination of the President of the Donetsk People's Republic will have on the Ukrainian Civil War.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com