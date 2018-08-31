McCain’s Passing, China’s US Influence Ops, Syrian-Iranian Military Deal

The passing of John McCain is a symbolic but politically insignificant event because this “deep state” figure head will simply be replaced and the network that he represented continues to thrive.

This week's program begins by discussing the importance of the upcoming Tripartite Summit between Russia, Turkey, and Iran in Tabriz next Friday. Then it examines the possible contours of Germany's new foreign policy towards the US. After that, the show swings over to Syria to analyze the country's new military deal with Iran. Once that's done, the penultimate topic is about the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission's scandalous report alleging that Beijing is running a massive influence operation inside of America's institutions. And finally, our top story of the week is the significance of John McCain's passing.

