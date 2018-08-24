Venezuelan Migrant Crisis, US to Stay In Iraq, Nepal’s Anti-Conversion Law

Our program this week starts off by talking about why the Philippines is resisting American pressure to cancel a prospective Russian submarine deal.

Then we discuss China's alleged "weaponization" of tourism to punish the Pacific Island country of Palau for its continued political relations with Taiwan. After that, we analyze the reasons behind Nepal's anti-conversion law that just entered into effect and the possible impact that it might have.

Once that's done, the next topic that we talk about is the US declaring that it'll remain in Iraq for "as long as needed". And finally, our top story of the week is the regional politicization of the Venezuelan migrant crisis and its military-strategic exploitation by the US.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com