Imran Khan, India’s US-Sourced Missile Shield, America’s NOPEC Bill

This week's show starts off by explaining why the UAE awarded the Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders for their recent peacemaking success. Then it talks about why Beijing proposed the "China-India-Plus-One" format for cooperating with New Delhi in Africa. After that, the next subject that we speak about is the US Congress' revival of the so-called "NOPEC" bill for countering OPEC and OPEC+. Once that's done, we then address the regional security concerns that are raised by India's plans to purchase around $1 billion of US anti-missile technology of the sort presently deployed in several NATO states. And finally, our top story of the week is the visionary change that Pakistan's new Prime Minister is poised to spearhead in the nuclear-armed South Asian state.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com