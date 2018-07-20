USA’s EU Foe, Damascus’ Deals in the Northeast, PRC Highway in Montenegro

Our show starts off by explaining why two Reuters reporters are facing serious charges in Myanmar. Then it talks about the grand strategy guiding China’s increasing energy interests in Nigeria. After that, the next subject of discussion is China’s controversial highway project in Montenegro. Once that’s done, our show takes a look at the two deals that Damascus reportedly reached two pragmatic deals with so-called “rebel” groups in the northeast. And finally, our top story of the week is why Trump said that the EU is America’s “foe”.
All comments
Show new comments (0)