China’s Military Plans; AMLO Drug War Amnesty; Haitian Riots

This week's program starts off by discussing the prospects for peace in South Sudan. Then it moves along to analyzing whether China's soybean tariff will be successful in hurting Trump's agricultural base. After that, the show takes a look at the riotous unrest in Haiti caused by the government's adherence to a new IMF restructuring demand. Once that's done, the next topic to tackle is AMLO's plan to decriminalize drugs and grant amnesty to some cartel members. And finally, our top story of the week is the leaked Chinese military document purporting to reveal the intention of the People's Liberation Army to expand its presence worldwide in order to protect its Silk Road interests.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com