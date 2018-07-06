Salvini's 'League of Leagues', Arab Anti-Turkish Warnings, Papua Violence

Matteo Salvini’s proposal for a “league of Leagues” in Europe has the potential to make Orban’s EuroRealist populist revolution a continental phenomenon that ultimately leads to the EU’s much-needed decentralized reform.

This week's program starts off by explaining what's behind Iran's fiery reaction to the OPEC+ output agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Then it explains why Nicaragua passed a law that allows 10 different — and in some cases, even rivalling — armed forces to train on its territory. After that, our next topic is last week's sudden outbreak of violence in the Indonesian Province of Papua. Once that's done, our show addresses the reason why several Arab states reportedly warned Israel about Turkish influence in Jerusalem. And finally, our top story of the week is Matteo Salvini's proposal for the creation of a "league of Leagues" in Europe to combat illegal migration.

