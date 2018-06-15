From “Fool Trade” to Fair Trade, Soros’ Sorrow, Ethiopia’s Peace Outreaches

Trump’s promise to replace what he termed as “fool trade” with fair trade when it comes to America’s economic partnerships with NAFTA and the EU should be interpreted as his willingness to finally balance the lopsided trade deals that his predecessors agreed to.

This week's show starts off by explaining why so many Vietnamese were protesting against a proposal to give investors 99-year leases in three Special Economic Zones. Then it moves along to addressing the reason why Italy's new populist government is requesting NATO assistance to help it beat back boatloads of migrants. After that, the program delves into discussing the strategic motivations behind Ethiopia's peace outreaches to regional rivals Eritrea and Egypt. Once that's done, we take a look at why Soros feels so sorrowful about the state of affairs in the world today and the role that Trump's played in ruining his global plans. And finally, our top story of the week is Trump's promise to replace "fool trade" with fair trade when it comes to America's economic partnerships with NAFTA & the EU and the larger implications that this is poised to have.

