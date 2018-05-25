Rosneft & Vietnam, Sadr's Balancing Act, Daesh in Central Asia

Rosneft’s decision to drill for oil off the South China Sea coast of Vietnam in an area claimed by China is a very sensitive matter, albeit one which might lead to Russia ultimately mediating between its two partnered claimants so long as Moscow is able to diplomatically leverage its position to that end.

This week’s show starts off by addressing the Washington Examiner’s calls for Ukraine to bomb the newly opened Crimean Bridge. From there, we then discuss what Kiev wanted to accomplish by jailing the head of the national RIA Novosti branch and charging him with “high treason”. After that, our next topic is the differing US and Russian threat assessments of Daesh in Central Asia. Once that’s done, we then analyze how Iraq’s Moqtada al-Sadr is engaging in a complex “balancing” act between Iran and Saudi Arabia. And finally, our top story of the week is that Rosneft is drilling for oil off the South China Sea coast of Vietnam in an area claimed by China.

