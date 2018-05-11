Hezbollah=Lebanon, Anti-PRC Campaign in New Caledonia, US-PL Statue Spat

We start off this week’s show by talking about China’s demand that airline companies operating in the People’s Republic refrain from referring to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau as separate countries.

Then we address the confusion over whether Saudi Arabia will allow the Vatican to build churches in the Wahhabi Kingdom. After that, we move along to shedding some light on the simmering statue scandal between the US and Poland. Once that's done, our penultimate topic is the anti-Chinese fear mongering that's occurring in the run-up to New Caledonia's independence referendum later this year. And finally, our top story of the week is how an Israeli security cabinet minister ominously wrote on twitter that "Hezbollah=Lebanon" and promised that "The State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and will view Lebanon as responsible for any action from within its territory".

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com