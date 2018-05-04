PRC-IN "Cold Peace", West vs Iran in Syria, North Korea's "Libyan Model"

The outcome of last week’s informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi is that both nominal BRICS partners are now unofficially in a “Cold Peace” with one another.

Our program this week starts off by talking about the ethnically driven terrorist slaughter in northeastern Mali. Then it moves along to analyzing the resurgence of violence in Myanmar's northern Kachin State. Afterwards, the show shifts to explaining why new US National Security Advisor John Bolton is advocating the so-called "Libyan model" for North Korea's denuclearization. Once that's done, the penultimate topic on the countdown is the significance of the latest strikes on Syria in Hama and Aleppo provinces. And finally, our top story of the week is the unofficial "cold peace" that's now in place between India and China after their leaders met for an informal summit last week.

