Nicaraguan Nightmare, Armenian Agitation, MSM Hacks vs Alt-Media Activists

The widespread violence that took hold of Nicaragua last weekend appears to have been a hybrid war test run for destabilizing the multipolar government of President Ortega.

This week's program opens up by explaining what Russia meant when it accused the US of building a "visa wall". Then we analyze the reasons why half of Unasur's members suspended their participation iт the South American bloc. Next, we talk about the Mainstream Media's smear campaign against prominent pro-Syrian activists. Once that's done, we cover the political agitation in Armenia. And finally, our top story of the week is the widespread violence that recently took hold of Nicaragua and what it says about the future political stability of this multipolar state.

