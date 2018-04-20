Putin’s 'Chaos' Warning, Tug-of- War for Turkey, Syrian Strike Motivations

President Putin’s dire warning that any further strikes on Syria could “lead to chaos in International Relations” should be taken very seriously because of the multidimensional problems that could arise as a result.

This week's episode begins by explaining why Guatemalans voted in a referendum to take their 19th —century territorial dispute with Belize to the UN for final adjudication. Then it swings over to discussing what Saudi Arabia has in mind by literally cutting Qatar off from the peninsula by building a canal along its border. After that, the show moves along to talking about the differing motivations that drove the US, UK, and France to bomb Syria. Once that's done, the penultimate topic of the week is the tug-of- war for Turkey after the US-led strikes on Syria. And finally, our top story of the week is President Putin warning that any further strikes on Syria will "lead to chaos in International Relations".

