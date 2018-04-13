DHS Media Database, Bangladeshi Protests, Haley’s Anti-Russian 'Slap'

The US Department of Homeland Security’s decision to set up a media monitoring database represents the next step in the Orwellian takeover of the global information space and will assuredly be abused for Hybrid War purposes.

We begin this week's program by explaining the geopolitical significance of Japan's marine forces entering into service for the first time since World War II. Next, we take a look at the future of Central Europe after Orban's party won a stunning 2/3 supermajority in parliament. After that, we interpret what US Representative to the UN Nikki Haley meant when she undiplomatically threatened to "slap" Russia. Once that's done, the show moves along to discussing the student-driven protests that have erupted in Bangladesh. And finally, our top story of the week is how the US Department of Homeland Security's decision to set up a media monitoring database represents the next step in the Orwellian takeover of the global information space and will assuredly be abused for Hybrid War purposes.

