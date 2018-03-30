Sisi Re-election, African Free Trade Agreement, Malaysia Banning Fake News

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s likely reelection as President of Egypt enables him to continue carrying out his country’s assertive foreign policy, albeit within the limits imposed upon it by Cairo’s Gulf patrons.

We begin this week's program by addressing the corruption scandal that threatens to take down Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe. Then we discuss the regional impact of the new US-Ghana military deal. Afterwards, we talk about Malaysia's efforts to impose criminal punishments against people who spread fake news. Once that's done, we forecast the future effects of the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement. And finally, our top story of the week is how Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's likely reelection as President of Egypt will enable him to continue carrying out his country's assertive foreign policy, albeit within the limits imposed upon it by Cairo's Gulf patrons.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com