Yemen Peace Proposals, Boko Haram Kidnappings, Syrian Arab Army in Manbij

The Houthis and the former President of South Yemen introduced somewhat similar peace proposals for ending the War on Yemen, which might signal a turning point in the conflict.

This week's episode starts off by talking about the comparisons between Latvia's so-called "educational reform" plan and the previously announced one in Ukraine. Then we take a look at whether anything tangible will come out of North Korea's reported willingness to engage in talks with South Korea and the US.

Afterwards, the focus shifts to the situation in the north Syrian town of Manbij after a Kurdish source told Sputnik that the national military is expected to assume control there sometime in the near future. Once that's done, we explore the implications of Boko Haram carrying out yet another daring kidnapping raid and capturing over 100 schoolgirls in northeastern Nigeria.

