Facebook "Spies", Russia in Lebanon, Armenia's Maritime Transit Corridors

The American charges against 13 Russians for supposedly “hacking” the US elections through Facebook is a classic case of Washington projecting its own actions onto others and trying to get a head start in exposing this tried-and- tested tactic before its adversaries begin to utilize it.

Freshly back from a two-week break, our show starts off by talking about the unexpected resignation of Ethiopia's Prime Minister and the new state of emergency that was implemented in Africa's second-largest country. Then we explain why Pakistan dispatched troops to Saudi Arabia on a "training and advisory" mission. Once that's done, our program takes a look at the geostrategic implications of Armenia's plans to facilitate a Black Sea-Persian Gulf transit corridor. Afterwards, we elaborate on the reasons why Russia is reportedly getting ready to clinch military and energy deals with Lebanon. And finally, our top story of the week is the US issuing charges against 13 Russians for supposedly "hacking" the 2016 elections through Facebook.

