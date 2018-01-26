Ayatollah-IRGC Econ Power Play, US Natl. Def. Strategy, Zuma Ouster Rumors

We start off this week's program by taking a look at why Facebook will be asking its users to rank news sites' "reliability". Then we comment on the anti-corruption protests that are rocking Romania. After that, we move along to South Africa to discuss the rumored conspiracy against the country's President. Once that's done, we analyze the significance of the US' National Defense Strategy emphasizing the concept of Great Power competition. And finally, our top story of the week is how the Ayatollah's decision to have the influential Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the country's conventional military forces divest their holdings in the Iranian economy is actually a direct response to the populist protests that erupted a few weeks ago.

