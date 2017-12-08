Russia-Kurds, Duterte's 'Revolutionary Government', Iran's Chabahar

This week’s show starts off by describing the implications of Bolivia’s Supreme Court overruling the constitution and allowing incumbent President Evo Morales to run for a fourth term in 2019.

Then it moves along to talking about Cameroon's escalating War on Terror against Anglophone separatists and the risk that this conflict could merge with the existing low-level one in southern Nigeria. After that, the program focuses on the importance that Iran's inauguration of the Chabahar port has for India's grand strategy towards Russia, Central Asia, and Afghanistan. Once that's done, some commentary is provided about Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's threat to implement a "revolutionary government". And finally, our top story of the week is how Russia's close cooperation with the Kurds east of the Euphrates could advance Syria's long-awaited "political solution".

