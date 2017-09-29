Rohingya Safe Zones, Cambodian Conspiracy, Facebook's Russiagate 2.0

Then we move along to talking about Ukraine's so-called "education language reform" and how it's counterproductive to its stated aim of fostering "national unity". After that, we look at Facebook's Russiagate 2.0 scandal dealing with the alleged purchase of political ads by Russian-based individuals. Once that's done, we analyze the Cambodian Color Revolution conspiracy and why the Southeast Asian state has become the target of another one of America's latent regime change operations. And finally, our top story of the week is how Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina implored the UN last week to implement a "safe zone" in Myanmar, and how this supposedly well-intentioned idea is poised to backfire in more ways than one.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com