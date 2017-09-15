Erdogan’s S-400s, Abe-Modi Summit, North Korean Sanctions

We begin this week’s program by explaining what’s behind Poland’s newfound push for reparations from both Germany and Russia.

Then we talk about the unfolding constitutional crisis in Moldova and how it mirrors the "deep state's" War on Trump. After that, we analyze the outcome of the Abe-Modi Summit. Once that's finished, we move along to discussing the overall importance of the latest UNSC sanctions against North Korea. And finally, our top story of the week is how Turkey just signed a deal with Russia to buy S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia, and how this represents a profound geo-military pivot for the nominal NATO state.

