Xiamen Declaration, al-Shabaab Selling Uranium To Iran, Trump Dumps DACA

This week’s episode starts off by discussing how the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia are moving forward with their plans for a joint anti-terrorist task force.

Then it takes a look at how the Syrian Arab Army is on the verge of winning the “Dash for Deir ez-Zor”. After that, we talk about the ins and outs of DACA and why Trump decided to dump the “dreamers”. Once that’s done, we address the spectacular and likely fake news that Somalian terrorist group al-Shabaab has apparently captured a uranium mine and plans to sell its nuclear materials to Iran. And finally, our top story of the week is the Xiamen Declaration that emerged from this week’s BRICS Summit, and how it’s important both for what it includes, but also what it doesn’t’.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com