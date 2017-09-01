Donglang/Doklam Deal, Trump's NAFTA Threats, Unlucky Yingluck

We begin this week’s program by talking about the importance of the Pakistani Foreign Minister’s upcoming plans to travel to China, Russia, and Turkey in hashing out a multipolar response to Trump’s Afghan plans.

Then we highlight the growing threat in northwestern Syria from the amalgamation of 70 "moderate rebel" groups into a 25,000-strong terrorist force. After that, the show takes a look at the consequences of former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra fleeing her country to avoid being sentenced on corruption charges. Once that's done, we assess whether Trump was serious when he threatened to terminate NAFTA if the ongoing renegotiations don't work out to the US' favor. And finally, our top story of the week is how China and India reached a mutual understanding to defuse their border drama in the run-up to next week's BRICS Summit.

