Russia Protests, EU Pro-Migrant Sanctions, US-Philippine Military Scandal

Then it takes a look at the large-scale prison break in the eastern Congo and explains how this fits into the incipient Hybrid War being waged on the country. After that, the third part examines the US-Philippine military scandal and tries to get to the bottom of what’s really going on and why. Next, the show discusses the pro-migrant sanctions that the EU is now pursuing against its fellow Polish, Hungarian, and Czech members. And finally, the top story of the week is the huge fuss that the West is making over the anti-corruption protests in Russia and how the Mainstream Media is deliberately framing them in the most misleading way possible.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com