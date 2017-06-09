Trump’s War on Leaks, Macedonia Meddling, UAE-US Leaks

After that, we analyze how Russia’s successful test firing of the Zircon hypersonic missile dramatically changes the balance of power in the world. Then we reveal the importance of the leaked emails from the UAE Ambassador to the US and explain how his country might really be the driving force behind the Gulf Crisis between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. As our runner-up, we talk about the US’ false allegations that Russian intelligence agencies conspired to destabilize the Republic of Macedonia. And finally, our top story of the week is how Trump finally began his War on Leaks after the Department of Justice charged a federal contractor with printing and improperly removing classified information which was allegedly sent to The Intercept.

