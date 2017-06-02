The 'Freedom Corridor', Qatar-Saudi Rift, Brzezinski's Legacy

© AP Photo/ Ralph Freso US Senator John McCain - a Man Who Wears His Russophobia With Pride

Then we explain what John McCain had in mind when he said that President Putin is more of a threat than Daesh and why he’s totally wrong with his assessment. Next, we opine about the enduring legacy of the late National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski. After that, we take a look at the reemerging rift between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. And finally, our top story of the week is how India and Japan are joining forces to construct the Asia Africa Growth Corridor, also known as the “Freedom Corridor”, as a challenge to China’s New Silk Roads.

